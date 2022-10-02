‘Onward and upward’: Conyers mapping out future for S.C. State

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers says he’s both excited and humbled to lead his alma mater.

His leadership has helped to usher in the university’s largest freshman class in more than a decade. The president is now looking at how to retain them by providing the physical, social and academic amenities they need.

He also wants to work with local government, Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin to make the community a better place to live, work and play.

“When I think about the plans that we have here at South Carolina State to redevelop our dilapidated buildings on the edge of our campus, when I look at the work that Dr. Warmack next door is doing at Claflin University and when I look at the work that Dr. Tobin is doing with his workforce development, this is a great time, I believe, to be here in Orangeburg County as we all work together for the common goal,” Conyers said.

“I certainly have always believed in the model of one team, one fight. I believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. So I’m super excited as I lead South Carolina State University, but, more importantly, I’m honored and humbled to have been selected to work for and serve the students here at this great university,” he said.

The president continued, “South Carolina State University is an important piece of the fabric of this community, the city, this county and this state. I’m happy that we co-exist with Claflin, along with Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech, as well as the businesses and citizens of this immediate area. I’m very excited for the future of all of us.”

Conyers became acting president in July 2021 and later interim president. The retired U.S. Army colonel was named president in April.

Facilities

Conyers believes the university’s greatest challenge is its outdated facilities.

“I believe facilities have the ability to detract or deter potential students. So certainly we know that improving the current facilities that we can improve must be a priority. I understand that old doesn’t mean bad. We have some old buildings obviously on our campus that we can renovate, repurpose and just make better,” he said.

“We will certainly do that but, at the same time, there is an urgent need for new facilities. We recognize that any new facility is at least two to three years out by the time you obtain the funding and get the approval for all of the architectural designs and things of that nature and to start the project,” Conyers said.

He said the university’s Miller F. Whittaker Library is an example of an academic building that is old and outdated.

“It’s probably one of the oldest in South Carolina’s public university system, along with our academic building, Turner Hall, which is home of our College of Education, one of our largest programs. … I really need a great assessment of Turner Hall to determine whether it’s feasible to really pump enough money into it to modernize it, or is it at that point that we really need a new academic building to replace Turner Hall,” the president said.

He said a new dining facility is also needed on campus.

“As great as the food might be in Washington Dining Hall, it is probably certainly time to build a new dining facility. My motto for my tenure is ‘onward and upward.’ As we continue to grow, certainly a new dormitory is must. At least one new dormitory is an absolute must. ... Newer modern facilities will attract more students,” Conyers said.

Conyers is thankful for a healthy influx of state funds that will help the university complete existing projects, including a $20 million student center expansion and a $10 million renovation of Truth Hall.

“I’m grateful this past year South Carolina State received its largest amount of state funding ever - $52 million. We’re grateful for the elected officials in Columbia for investing more in South Carolina State this year than has been done in the past. We look forward to South Carolina State being able to again fully demonstrate our need … and hope that we can sustain the level of investment that we received this past year going forward,” Conyers said.

The student center upgrade is actually two projects totaling nearly $25 million.

The university devoted $4.4 million from a 2021-22 state allocation to completely renovating the existing center. That project, which is already in the design phase, includes a new facade and upgrades/reorganization of interior spaces.

The president said, “The renovation of Truth Hall will allow us to bring an additional 200 beds on line a lot faster than building a new dorm. South Carolina State, like many universities across the country, was challenged with student housing this year. ... So my intent this year was to bring in the maximum amount of students possible without having to lease local hotels.

“Many universities throughout the country brought in students and they’re leasing hotels for this next year, which brings in challenges with security, transportation, maintenance, all of those things. So by doing that, we limited the number of students that we brought in. In fact, I’ve been told by my enrollment team that we probably could have taken another 300 students, but we capped it and turned off accepting new students,” he said.

The incoming class totals 1,147 students, including 956 first-time freshmen.

Conyers said public-private partnerships are being explored to create additional housing to handle the demands of a growing student population.

“We are certainly exploring that methodology. We know that that offers a greater flexibility, and it probably allows for the more efficient way of gaining new living space on campus. All of this will be presented to the board. Something such as this would have to have board approval. It’s something that the board has given me permission to look at,” the president said.

Conyers will also be looking at a parking garage as a future project.

“These 950 new freshmen can’t have cars this year. Next year they can. We can’t go out much more. So we have to go up. Probably 30 years ago, you may have had maybe one out of four students with cars, but today it’s probably two out of four at least,” he said.

Finances

The university cannot solely rely on federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to balance its budget, Conyers said.

“South Carolina State University, like many HBCUs, has been able to sustain itself through the use of CARES Act dollars. We recognize those dollars won’t be there forever,” Conyers said.

He said, “We must ensure that every year going forward we need less of any remaining CARES Act dollars to balance our budget.

“With that being said, we certainly know that student enrollment is a key indicator of our budget. ... That’s why recruiting remains such a high priority – recruiting and retention. Not just getting the students here, but retaining them, as well.”

The more students the university has, the more state dollars it can receive to address deferred maintenance needs, Conyers said.

Technology

infrastructure

Conyers said the university is in the middle of conducting a “deep dive analysis” of its technology infrastructure with the help of Branchville-based Summers Estates LLC, a consulting company owned by Branchville native Kevin Summers.

“We’ve got to figure out a way … to really modernize the infrastructure of this campus. We certainly understand with limited funding that if this price tag comes in at $10 million, we certainly would not be able to absorb that at once. So we will then devise a plan, looking at those things that we must do immediately and prioritize those and fund those and then scale those out to the midterm goals and then long-term goals,” Conyers said.

“I’m looking forward to that extensive reporting. We haven’t looked at that level of detail at our IT infrastructure in more than 15 years. The phone systems are still a challenge. We’ve put some things in place to help mitigate it with some work cell phones that are in the work place, but many of the phones are back up and working,” he said.

The president said flooding on the campus continues to be an issue when hard rains hit the city, a problem which particularly affects the university’s outdated phone system.

“We know that this problem isn’t just a South Carolina State problem. In fact, there was a meeting a day before a flood that encompassed everybody countywide: county leaders, state leaders and federal leaders from the Corps of Engineers that are looking at what happens to this area when it rains extensively,” Conyers said.

“My number one priority now is trying to take all of our phone systems to the cloud, where we’re no longer dependent on the cables and the wiring that may be affected as a lot of these things are underground,” he said.

Safety

Adding lighting, call boxes and approximately 700 new cameras are part of the president’s efforts to improve campus safety.

“Not only that, but we’re working closely with the Claflin University Police Department, the city and the sheriff’s department for the safety of our students on and off campus, as well as the community around the universities,” Conyers said.

“We’re looking forward to initiating a joint community policing partnership, where all of the entities will work more closely together in joint patrols. We will establish a headquarters at the corner of Buckley and Goff streets at a South Carolina State University-owned property, where these entities (can meet) when they need to have meetings. ... That headquarters will give us space to work together in a joint environment,” he said.

Approximately half of the cameras have been installed and call boxes are in the process of being replaced.

“We’re installing 15 or so new call boxes throughout campus in those areas that our site survey indicated would be the best location based on the number of people that access those areas at different times. We’re replacing current bulbs with LED lighting, which provides a brighter view and then looking at working with the city (Department of Public Utilities) in certain places to install new lighting in certain areas of the campus,” Conyers said.

The university also recently hired six campus safety officers.

“They don’t have police authority, but they allow the police to focus on those things that are true police activities. They serve as the eyes and ears of our police: patrolling parking lots; assisting students, faculty and staff with lockouts and opening dorms, or opening buildings with keys,” he said.

Academics

The university has not conducted an academic program review in at least 15 years, but a “good hard look” is being made now, the president said.

“I believe we owe it to our students, we owe it to the taxpayers to make hard decisions going forward about the programs that we currently have. Are they sustainable? Are there programs that are very, very important to the nation, but the students that come to South Carolina State may not be interested in those programs?

“Dr. (Frederick) Evans, our provost, is in the midst of having completed a study that will look at all of our academic programs and make an assessment of those that are meeting the CHE’s productivity criteria,” Conyers said, referring to the Commission on Higher Education.

“Whether that’s health care, whether that’s supply chain management, we will let the data drive those decisions and not personal feelings because you have a sentimental attachment to it,” he said.