Online SNAP purchases coming this summer; USDA approves Pandemic EBT

Changes have been announced for South Carolina’s SNAP program.

Later this summer, South Carolina SNAP recipients will be able to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for online purchases of eligible food items.

The state anticipates the service will go live on July 31.

At this time, Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers authorized by USDA to implement online food purchasing in South Carolina.

The S.C. Department of Social Services requested approval for the use of SNAP benefits for online food purchases to support social distancing practices recommended by public health officials to mitigate risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced South Carolina has been approved to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer. The new program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Trump.

The state will be able to operate Pandemic EBT, a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new EBT benefit to other eligible households to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.