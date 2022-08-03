One seeking Elloree council seat

A special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 to fill the unexpired term of former Elloree town council member Laurence Livingston.

Livingston resigned from Seat 2 on the Elloree Town Council. The seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November of 2023.

Filing for the seat ended July 27. Lakeisha P. Ellison was the sole candidate who filed.

Only voters living in that particular district can vote for candidates seeking the town council seat in that district.

They can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elloree Elementary School, located at 200 Warrior Drive in Elloree.