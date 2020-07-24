'One of a kind' drive-up service marks New Mount Zion Baptist's 87th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the midst of a global pandemic and national racial turmoil, New Mount Zion Baptist Church continues to keep God at the head of its missionary journey.

This year, New Mount Zion celebrates 87 years of existence and plans to do it with the implementation of ultimate social distancing. The theme: “Embracing Change in the Midst of Crisis."

“We must continue to remember that even though we are going through as a nation and world, we serve a God who is well able to keep us in perfect peace when our minds are stayed on him,” said Todd Brown, the church’s pastor.

From the home of Deacon J. A. Pierce in July 1933 to a multimillion-dollar edifice at 1789 Amelia St., New Mount Zion has seen multiple changes to its ministry in physical location, as well as spirit. It has literally grown from a small group known as the Ella Dwight Busy Bee Club to a thriving ministry of nearly 500 and just over 40 ministries that address the needs of its growing congregation under its current vision of “Developing Kingdom Ambassadors.”