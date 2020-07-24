'One of a kind' drive-up service marks New Mount Zion Baptist's 87th anniversary

In the midst of a global pandemic and national racial turmoil, New Mount Zion Baptist Church continues to keep God at the head of its missionary journey.
This year, New Mount Zion celebrates 87 years of existence and plans to do it with the implementation of ultimate social distancing. The theme: “Embracing Change in the Midst of Crisis."
“We must continue to remember that even though we are going through as a nation and world, we serve a God who is well able to keep us in perfect peace when our minds are stayed on him,” said Todd Brown, the church’s pastor.
From the home of Deacon J. A. Pierce in July 1933 to a multimillion-dollar edifice at 1789 Amelia St., New Mount Zion has seen multiple changes to its ministry in physical location, as well as spirit. It has literally grown from a small group known as the Ella Dwight Busy Bee Club to a thriving ministry of nearly 500 and just over 40 ministries that address the needs of its growing congregation under its current vision of “Developing Kingdom Ambassadors.”
Under the leadership of the Holy Spirit, New Mount Zion Baptist Church remains a vibrant ministry whose objective is to evangelize the lost, equip the saints, exalt the Savior and encourage every soul. This mission continues to drive not only service to its members, but also the community at-large.
For example, the after-school partnership with Robert E. Howard Middle School, known as Project CARES, continues to service community youth grades 6-8. And most recently, its distribution of non-perishable food items to families in need during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Brown believes that it is important to “remain relevant in the community in which we are planted.”
This year’s celebration is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at 9 a.m. on the grounds of the 1789 Amelia St. campus in the form of a “Drive-Up Worship Experience."
According to Director of Worship and Creative Arts Vondella Smith-Richardson, this worship experience “promises to be one of a kind.” She “invites the entire community to come out and celebrate with us.” Even though it will be outside, masks are strongly encouraged.
“We are looking forward to greeting our members and friends in this form of celebration and to just praise God for all his mighty acts and favor that rests upon Zion. This is truly a time when we need to praise the Lord,” Brown said.
For more information, contact the church office at 803-536-1241 or visit www.newmountzionbaptistchurch.com.
