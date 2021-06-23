One new coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 68 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,864 and confirmed deaths to 8,629.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,202 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.