One new coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

One more Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 184 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 confirmed death

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 489,653 and confirmed deaths to 8,511.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,161 total cases and a total of 240 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,446 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,217 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.