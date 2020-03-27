One new coronavirus case in Orangeburg County, more specific locations provided; four deaths in S.C.

One additional person has tested positive with the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.
A total of 12 people have now tested positive in the county. One person has tested positive in Calhoun County and none have tested positive in Bamberg County.
DHEC released ZIP code-level data on the cases Friday. It shows one case each in ZIP codes serving the Cope, Holly Hill, Neeses, Branchville and St. Matthews areas. There are five cases in Orangeburg-area ZIP codes and three cases in the ZIP code serving the North area.
DHEC also announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.
The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties.
“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”
DHEC is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Three previously reported cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other states. This brings the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.
The number of new cases by county are:
• Aiken County: 2 cases
• Beaufort County: 6 cases
• Berkeley County: 2 cases
• Charleston County: 32 cases
• Chesterfield County: 1 case
• Clarendon County: 1 case
• Colleton County: 1 case
• Dorchester County: 5 cases
• Florence County: 6 cases
• Horry County: 3 cases
• Kershaw County: 6 cases
• Lancaster County: 1 case
• Lexington County: 5 cases
• Oconee County: 1 case
• Orangeburg County: 1 case
• Pickens County: 1 case
• Richland County: 5 cases
• Spartanburg County: 7 cases
Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and away from other people. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
