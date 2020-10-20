 Skip to main content
One more probable coronavirus death in Orangeburg County
COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

One more Orangeburg County resident has probably died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 years age category.

No new deaths were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

In addition, seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one more Bamberg County resident and one more Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 666 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 158,747 and confirmed deaths to 3,475.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3,246 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 667 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 493 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

