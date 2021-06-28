One more coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

One additional person tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region during the three-day period.

DHEC released figures covering three days on Monday because the agency does not report coronavirus numbers over the weekend.

Statewide, there are 387 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 493,015 and confirmed deaths to 8,634.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,193 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.