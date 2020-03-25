One more case of coronavirus in Orangeburg County

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 82 additional cases of coronavirus, including one from Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County has a total of nine positive cases.

Calhoun County has one positive case. Bamberg County has none.

The total number of cases statewide is 424 in 39 counties.

Two previously reported cases, one in Lexington County and one in Lancaster County, have been subtracted from the total case count as those individuals were determined, through further investigation, to reside out of state. DHEC reports positive cases based on an individual’s county of residence.

As part of the department’s daily update to its COVID-19 webpage, current aggregate data for positive cases is available. This data, available on the Testing & SC Data page, includes reporting on positive cases by age group, gender, race and hospitalization at the time of illness. This information will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.