One killed in Orangeburg crash
breaking

Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of the driver on Christmas Eve in Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near S.C. Highway 4.

A northbound 1999 GMC pickup ran off the left side of the roadway and went into a ditch, Collins said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the pickup.

The name of the victim hasn’t yet been released.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

