One killed in Orangeburg County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Friday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 7:50 p.m. as a 2008 GMC Acadia was traveling east on Coach Road, near Holly Hill. A Kawasaki dirt bike was traveling west.

The driver of the Acadia attempted to turn left. The Acadia and the Kawasaki collided.

The operator of the Kawasaki died. The operator was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Acadia was taken to the Regional Medical Center. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision is under investigation.

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 19 Angry 2