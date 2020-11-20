One killed in Orangeburg County crash

One person died Friday morning in a collision on Homestead Road in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 8:15 a.m. when an eastbound 2010 Kia Forte drove left of center and struck a westbound full-sized Ford van near Nassau Drive.

The driver of the Kia died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died.

Four people were inside the Ford van and the driver was the only person in the Kia. The occupants of the Ford sustained minor injuries, Tidwell said.

Including this collision, there have been 33 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County so far this year. There were 35 during the same time period last year.

Bamberg County has had three highway fatalities this year, compared to none during the same time period last year.

Calhoun County has had four highway fatalities this year, which is double what it had during the same time period last year.

There have been a total of 813 fatal crashes on the state’s highways so far this year. As a result of those crashes, 909 people were killed.

During the same time period last year, 888 people died in 821 fatal crashes.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

