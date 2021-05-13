 Skip to main content
One injured when train, car collide; driver airlifted to hospital
One injured when train, car collide; driver airlifted to hospital

One person was injured when a vehicle and train collided on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 12:08 p.m. Thursday in front of C&R Auto Salvage, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Medical responders airlifted the driver of a 2010 Chrysler 300 to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries aren’t known at this time.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Alfred Alexander said the driver was an elderly male who was “conscious and talking” when medics flew him from the scene.

No one else was inside of the vehicle.

Tidwell added, “The circumstances involving the collision are still being investigated.”

Troopers called for a wrecker to tow the vehicle from the railroad tracks.

Orangeburg County EMS also responded to the scene to assist.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

