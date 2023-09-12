EHRHARDT – Filing has ended for Ehrhardt Town Council. It is among the municipalities in The T&D Region that will be holding elections on Nov. 7.

Two at-large Ehrhardt Town Council seats are up for election. Filing for the seats ended at noon Friday.

The seats are currently held by Milissa Dilling and William Edinger.

Dilling was the only candidate who filed by the deadline.

Edinger did not file for re-election, and no other candidate filed for the seat. The winner for that seat will be decided by write-in votes.

The seats are for two-year terms.

Athena Moorer, director of the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Office, has explained that "anyone who lives in the town limits" of Ehrhardt can vote in the election for the at-large council seats.

Voters can go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Ehrhardt Town Hall, located at 13704 Broxton Bridge Road in Ehrhardt.