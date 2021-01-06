One dead in Orangeburg County collision

A person died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at 6:10 a.m. on Slab Landing Road near Scarborough Drive, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. That intersection is close to the North Air Base.

A 2008 Honda Fit was traveling north on Slab Landing Road when it drove left of center and collided with a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, Tidwell said.

He said the driver of the Honda wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene. The name of the driver was not immediately available.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

This is the first fatal vehicle collision in Orangeburg County in 2021. The county didn’t have any fatal collisions during the same time period last year.

There haven’t been any fatal collisions in Bamberg and Calhoun counties this year.

There have been a total of 13 fatal vehicle collisions statewide this year. During the same time period last year, there were 11.

