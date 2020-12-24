 Skip to main content
One dead after crash with Orangeburg fire engine
One dead after crash with Orangeburg fire engine

A person died Thursday night when a vehicle collided with an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire engine.

The collision took place at 7:39 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near S.C. Highway 4, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling on U.S. 301 away from the city limits, ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said.

The vehicle “appeared to have hydroplaned, crossed over into oncoming traffic, making contact with the fire engine” which was returning to the city, Alexander said.

The driver of the vehicle that hydroplaned died in the crash. The person’s name is not yet available.

The fire engineer is OK.

The roadway remained blocked well into the night as officials worked the scene.

This story will be updated.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

