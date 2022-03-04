One candidate files for Bamberg seat

BAMBERG – Only one candidate has filed to fill the unexpired term of Bamberg City Council Councilwoman Rosetta Draper. Filing ended at noon Friday.

Lisa Peay was the lone candidate to file for Seat 3.

“The election date for the unexpired term is Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The seat is up again in April of 2023,” said Athena Moorer, Bamberg County’s director of voter registration and elections.

“If no one filed, we still would have to conduct the election, but the candidates would be voted for by write-in on election day. Whoever has the most write-ins would be the winner,” Moorer said.

Moorer has said the seat became vacant because Draper moved out of the district.

