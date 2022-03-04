 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

One candidate files for Bamberg seat

  • 0
Voting ballot box illustration

BAMBERG – Only one candidate has filed to fill the unexpired term of Bamberg City Council Councilwoman Rosetta Draper. Filing ended at noon Friday.

Lisa Peay was the lone candidate to file for Seat 3.

“The election date for the unexpired term is Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The seat is up again in April of 2023,” said Athena Moorer, Bamberg County’s director of voter registration and elections.

“If no one filed, we still would have to conduct the election, but the candidates would be voted for by write-in on election day. Whoever has the most write-ins would be the winner,” Moorer said.

Moorer has said the seat became vacant because Draper moved out of the district.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News