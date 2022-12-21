‘Once in a generation’ storm to bring bone-chilling cold; Orangeburg mulls warming shelter

The T&D Region will be on the southern portion of what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation" winter storm heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the middle teens Christmas Eve and Christmas morning in Orangeburg.
Combined with gusty winds, wind chills could drop as low as 2 degrees on Christmas Eve morning. The coldest wind chills are expected from 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS.
The arctic air will begin to blow into the area on Friday between 5 a.m. and noon, according to the NWS.
It will be breezy, with winds reaching a sustained 20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 43 mph. Wind advisories could be issued, according to the NWS.
The NWS notes that strong wind gusts could lead to isolated power outages, which could exacerbate the cold.
Orangeburg could see a low temperature ranging from 16 degrees to 9 degrees Saturday morning, according to a weather briefing issued Wednesday.
The high temperature is forecast to reach 33 degrees.
Saturday will be the coldest Christmas Eve in Orangeburg since 2000, when the temperature fell to 26 degrees. Orangeburg weather data goes back to 1997.
The NWS is forecasting Orangeburg’s low on Christmas morning will be 17 and the high on Christmas Day will be 38.
The NWS notes with little warming over the weekend, pipe bursts are a threat.
Forecasts are not calling for any snow.
It will be sunny to mostly sunny both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
City of Orangeburg officials are contemplating opening up a warming shelter at the new city gym at 410 Broughton St. No decision has been made yet.
The weather event will impact the entire nation in what the NWS is calling a potential “bomb cyclone.'”
A bomb cyclone is when a storm rapidly intensifies and drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. The storm is expected to reach the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane as it reaches the Great Lakes Thursday night into Friday, according to the NWS.
Following Christmas Day, temperatures are forecast to moderate some.
The long-term forecast for the area is calling for near-normal temperatures and precipitation slightly above normal.