'On the cusp of breakthrough technology' vs. cancer, local investor says

Orangeburg businessman Jim Roquemore has been involved in a number of ventures, including banking, agribusiness and the Boy Scouts.
The chief executive officer and chairman of Patten Seed Company, the parent company of SuperSod, has a lengthy résumé.
Now he has added the position of chairman of Orbis Health Solutions, a Greenville-based medical research firm developing and marketing vaccines for cancer patients.
"The last third of my life, I wanted to do something that could help humanity," Roquemore said, noting that being in the sod business is not a sector that "saves lives."
Orbis was founded in 2009 by Dr. Thomas Wagner after 12 years of research toward the development of therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of solid tumors.
The specific medicine currently going through clinical trials is an immunotherapy treatment and involves injecting patients with a vaccine made from their own tumor cells.
The vaccine, known as tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell (TLPLDC), triggers a patient’s immune system to recognize and seek out and destroy all cells containing antigens and mutations from their specific tumor.
This fact is touted as making the vaccine more effective than other forms of treatment because everyone’s cancer is different, especially melanoma.
"The TLPLDC vaccine essentially helps one's immune system 'see' these cancer cells that may have escaped, attack them and prevent them from growing and spreading," Orbis Health Solutions President Riley Polk said.
"Every patient’s tumor has a unique antigenic profile unlike any other, and dendritic cells found in the blood are the most potent antigen-presenting cells in the body," Polk said. "The vaccine is created using small amounts of the patient’s own blood and tumor to capitalize on the body’s natural defenses."
Samples are collected during a biopsy or surgery and frozen and shipped to the lab where they are used to create the vaccine, Polk said.
"Once the TLPLDC vaccine is administered, it delivers the patient’s complete repertoire of tumor antigens to the immune system, creating an immune response that activates fighter T-cells and triggers the immune system to recognize, seek out and destroy any cells containing the antigens and specific mutations from their tumor," Polk said.
Roquemore was first introduced to Wagner in late 2010 through a business partner and was attracted by the opportunity to save people's lives.
He bought stock in the company in 2011.
Roquemore’s duties as chairman of the 11-member board focus on administration, organization and management — all areas where he has much to offer. Orangeburg native Charlie Way is also a member of the board. There are other local investors.
For Roquemore, cancer has hit close to home.
His wife, Karen, was diagnosed about two years ago with uterine cancer. Surgery was able to remove the cancer, but as with many cancers, the danger of recurrence was also great.
He said the cancer tissues were removed and shipped to the Cayman Islands, where the vaccine has been used, and the vaccine was created in two days. Karen was given a shot and took one a month for the next four months.
"She has been successfully vaccinated against that particular uterine cancer forever," Roquemore said. "It reduced recurrence from 25 percent to almost 0."
Roquemore said his experience as chairman of Orbis has been exciting, specifically to see firsthand the progression and success of the vaccine. He is looking forward to the day -- hopefully in the next few years -- when the vaccine enters the general market.
"We are excited to be able to do that," he said. "We have matured a lot. We are on the cusp of breakthrough technology."
He said the vaccine has already been used in about 20 leading cancer hospitals throughout the country, including Duke Cancer Institute, John Wayne Cancer Institute in California and Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah.
The trials and its usage have revealed a few things about TLPLDC.
One is its safety with very few side effects and its effectiveness, Roquemore said.
"Over 54 patients have not recurred," he said. "It used to be about 80 percent recurred."
He said that with Stage 4 patients, there previously was an 80-percent recurrence rate of the cancer, but with the vaccine there is an 80-percent non-recurrence rate.
"We have flipped the paradigm," Roquemore said.
Roquemore said the vaccine also works with other forms of treatment such as chemotherapy and radiation treatment or checkpoint inhibitors, making it also an attractive option.
Finally, Roquemore said it is relatively cost effective compared to other forms of treatment. He said the average cost for cancer treatment can range from $400,000 to $600,000.
The cost of the vaccine treatment is currently about $25,000.
FDA approval
The vaccine is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and therefore is not available for commercial use.
The company is now working closely with the FDA and leading cancer centers across the country to design a registrational Phase III trial that will screen patients appropriate to receive treatment with the vaccine.
Polk admitted the process can be a long one before it enters the market and becomes mainstream but says it is all for the safety of patients.
"We continue to focus on our mission to bring this safe and effective treatment to patients with melanoma as soon as possible," Polk said. "It takes on average 12 years and over $350 million to get a new drug from the laboratory onto the pharmacy shelf."
"Once a company develops a drug, it undergoes around 3-1/2 years of laboratory testing before an application is made to the FDA to begin testing the drug in humans," he said. "Only one in 1,000 of the compounds that enter laboratory testing will ever make it to human testing."
If the FDA gives the green light, the "investigative" drug will then enter three phases of clinical trials:
- Phase 1 uses 20 to 80 patients to establish a drug's safety and profile (about 1-2 year)
- Phase 2 employs 100 to 300 patients to assess the drug's effectiveness (about 2-5 years)
- Phase 3 involves 1,000 to 3,000 patients in clinics and hospitals who are monitored carefully to determine effectiveness and identify adverse reactions (about 3-5 years)
"The company then submits an application to the FDA for approval, a process that can take up to two and a half years," Polk said. "After final approval, the drug becomes available for physicians to prescribe."
Ongoing clinical trials
Currently, the company has completed the primary Phase IIb analysis of the study, which demonstrates the vaccine is effective in cutting the risk of the disease recurrence by half in Stage 3 and 4 melanoma patients.
"This is very important because patients with Stage 3 and 4 melanoma have a very high risk for having their disease return," Polk said. "In fact, even after they have had surgery and undergone treatment to treat their disease and are considered “disease-free,” they still have to contend with a 70-90 percent chance of having their disease return."
Polk said the most recent trial data shows the vaccine is even more effective in Stage 4 melanoma patients – with results showing that 73 percent of Stage 4 patients on the trial were disease-free at 24 months.
Furthermore, an initial assessment of 36-month follow-up data on all patients indicated that the vaccine benefit is not only durable, but continues to show benefit beyond 24 months, Polk said.
As a result, in independent review committee recommended that the study continue in order to show disease-free survival and overall survival rates at 36 months – further strengthening data to support an FDA approval, Polk said. These data are anticipated in June 2020.
To date, more than 300 patients have been treated with the vaccine with much success.
In December 19 years ago, Polk said a South Carolina woman was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma. The vaccine was made on Christmas Day and she was treated the next day. The woman is still disease-free today.
The vaccine is designed to be an alternative to chemotherapy, which can sicken patients.
"Common cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy attack the whole body (not just the cancer) and can cause serious side effects," Polk said. "With the TLPLDC vaccine, we have something really targeted to hit only the melanoma cells with no toxicity — an approach that may prove particularly helpful for patients who can’t handle immunotherapy or who have had unsuccessful immunotherapy."
In an effort to rapidly translate the next-generation of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, Orbis has conducted extensive research to identify countries with strict regulatory structures that would enable treating patients faster while upholding the rigorous standards set forth by the Food and Drug Administration.
As a result, Perseus PCI established a Phase 1 trial and treatment facility (Personalized Cancer Immunotherapeutics) in the Cayman Islands. Perseus is a wholly owned subsidiary and serves as a treatment arm of Orbis.
While the U.S. approval process is ongoing, Perseus PCI has been approved by the Health Practice Commission of the Cayman Islands to offer the vaccine to patients over the age of 18 with solid tumors that can be accessed through surgery or biopsy, Polk said.
Data from patients treated at this facility is accepted by the U.S. FDA and has been foundational to the company's U.S.-based trials.
A vaccine much needed
The vaccine comes at an opportune time.
In the U.S, the incidence of melanoma has increased over the past decades, with 91,270 estimated new cases and 9,320 related deaths in 2018, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
In addition to treating melanoma, the hope is is to go further.
"We are investigating the clinical potential of the TLPLDC therapeutic cancer vaccine in 15 different tumor types including ovarian, prostate and non-small cell lung cancer among others," Polk said.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.
