'On the cusp of breakthrough technology' vs. cancer, local investor says

For Roquemore, cancer has hit close to home.

His wife, Karen, was diagnosed about two years ago with uterine cancer. Surgery was able to remove the cancer, but as with many cancers, the danger of recurrence was also great.

He said the cancer tissues were removed and shipped to the Cayman Islands, where the vaccine has been used, and the vaccine was created in two days. Karen was given a shot and took one a month for the next four months.

"She has been successfully vaccinated against that particular uterine cancer forever," Roquemore said. "It reduced recurrence from 25 percent to almost 0."

Roquemore said his experience as chairman of Orbis has been exciting, specifically to see firsthand the progression and success of the vaccine. He is looking forward to the day -- hopefully in the next few years -- when the vaccine enters the general market.

"We are excited to be able to do that," he said. "We have matured a lot. We are on the cusp of breakthrough technology."

He said the vaccine has already been used in about 20 leading cancer hospitals throughout the country, including Duke Cancer Institute, John Wayne Cancer Institute in California and Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah.