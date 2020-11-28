Olar man missing

An Olar man is missing and the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adolphus Ray Lain has not been seen since Nov. 9 at his Olar residence.

Authorities believe he may be driving his 2006 silver Saturn Vue with the license plate number REE504.

Lain is a white male, tall with a slender build. He has long gray and white hair, a beard and mustache and wears glasses.

If anyone knows Lain’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 803-245-3000.

