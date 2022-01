American Red Cross volunteers are assisting an Olar family of three whose homes, located on 4th Street, were damaged by weather on Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Cross is helping by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Find out how to help the Red Cross assist families by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

