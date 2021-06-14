 Skip to main content
Olar election Tuesday
Voting ballot box illustration

OLAR – Voters in the Town of Olar will head to the polls Tuesday, June 15. They will cast ballots for mayor and four town council seats.

Six candidates have filed for the four town council seats up for election.

Incumbent council members Wade Hough, Nick Martin and Ray Smoak are seeking re-election. Candidates Lisa Gadson, Tracy Waller and Michelle Martin have also filed to serve on town council.

Incumbent Mayor Walter O’Rear is seeking re-election. O’Rear is running unopposed.

Voters will cast their ballots at the Olar Town Hall, located at 14978 Low Country Hwy.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

