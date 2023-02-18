Alston Julien Oglesby, son of Julie and David Oglesby of Holly Hill, has been named the DAR Good Citizen from Holly Hill Academy for the 2022-23 school year.

The contest is sponsored by the Prince of Orange Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

The winner, always a senior, is selected for his or her outstanding qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism.

Oglesby was required to fill out a questionnaire. He will receive a gift from the chapter, a DAR Good Citizen’s pin and a certificate on Award’s Day in May.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Senior Beta Club. He is also a member of the National Spanish Society and has served as the vice president of the Spanish Club.

Oglesby has represented HHA as captain of the Quiz Bowl Team since ninth grade and as a member of the SCISA Math Team for the past two years.

He has also represented HHA at the middle and high school literary meets which are held every year.

Very interested in media and film, Oglesby is the editor and organizer for HHA News at the Hill, which is the school’s YouTube channel.

He is a member of the HHA Sabre yearbook staff as the photographer and photo editor. Oglesby has been the videographer for the HHA Varsity and Jr. Varsity Football teams since 2018. During this time, Holly Hill Academy has won three SCISA State Football Championships. During his junior year, Oglesby was the SCISA and Sony Digital Media competition winner.

Oglesby has been a member of the HHA golf team for three years and has served as captain his junior and senior years. He played junior varsity football in eighth grade and received the Raider Award for sportsmanship.

Oglesby has excelled as a leader during his time at HHA. He serves as the HHA Chapel youth leader and has given invocations and spoken at several chapel programs.

He organized the American Red Cross Blood Drive for the school this year. He planned a food drive and then helped to deliver the items to the families.

For three years, he has participated in Operation Christmas Child, in which shoeboxes are packed with gifts and sent to children around the world. Oglesby has served the veterans in the community, assisting with mobility, serving meals and delivering presents. He enjoys volunteering and has completed over 50 hours of service.

After school and during the summer, Oglesby has worked at Holly Hill Golf Club on the groundskeeping crew. He has also worked at Cracker Barrel in Santee. In addition to photography and videography, he enjoys playing guitar and drums in his spare time.

Oglesby hopes to attend Clemson University this fall and major in pre-med. He would then like to attend medical school to become an anesthesiologist.