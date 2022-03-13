Officials watch fuel costs; price not cutting into services

As the cost of fuel continues to rise, local governments and schools are paying attention to the prices.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young noted fuel costs are a special challenge in Orangeburg County due to its size. The county is 1,100 square miles.

“It does impact us,” he said.

The county is protected somewhat from the swings in fuel costs, Young said. “The thing that helps shield us is that we use a provider that gives us a flat-rate pricing for a set period of time, so we are covered under that.”

Young said the flat fee is in place because of bulk purchasing agreements.

Orangeburg County has a public transit system called the Cross County Connection, which began operation in 2009.

The large majority of the Cross County Connection's fuel costs are covered through federal and state transportation grants. Young said very little money is expended on fuel on the county level for the public transportation system.

“We are good there,” he said.

Young said the high fuel prices have halted the county's plans to expand the system’s routes.

“We will continue to focus on the core of what we are doing,” Young said.

The increase in gas prices could lead more people to use the system, he said.

Local school districts are watching their budgets as fuel prices continue to rise.

The state buys fuel for state-owned school buses that take children to and from school. Local school districts are responsible for all fuel costs for district-owned activity buses.

Bamberg County Schools Superintendent Dottie Brown said the high fuel prices are impacting the district in a variety of ways, especially when it comes to field trips and travel for extracurricular and athletic activities.

“We are feeling the financial impact as we pay for fuel for activity buses and field trips,” Brown said. “While we don’t have very many field trips, we do have a number of spring athletics occurring, including baseball, softball, track and soccer occurring in both Bamberg and Denmark.”

Brown said the district has not changed any trips because of fuel prices.

“We have been and will continue to monitor the situation closely, and this will be an agenda item for discussion and/or board action at our April 4th board meeting as it looks like the situation may continue or continue to worsen," Brown said.

She noted district employees who commute from places like Charleston, Aiken and Columbia are all feeling the high prices.

Calhoun County School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said it’s too early to speculate how fuel prices will impact the district.

The district is in the process of putting its budget together for the 2022-2023 year.

While the State Department of Education buys fuel for school buses, Wilson says he does expect a trickle-down effect at the county level.

“Fuel won't just affect the price of gas but it will affect everything else,” Wilson said. "It is a bad thing, this war. I don't understand it. Everyone is going to have to pitch in until we get it solved.”

South Carolina Department of Education Chief Communications Officer Ryan Brown said fuel for school buses and their routes are covered in the state's budget.

“We have seen an approximate 50-cent increase in the price of diesel,” Brown said. Other than the price increase, “there is no additional burden to the state's school bus system.”

