Officials warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement ​

CHARLESTON — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart and Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic announced Wednesday, April 21, that South Carolinians, particularly those in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee Region, should be on alert for scammers impersonating law enforcement to steal money and identities of victims.

It has been recently reported that callers will “spoof,” or fake their phone numbers, so the calls appear to come from a local police department. They will also provide information like the names of actual law enforcement officers and badge numbers. These scammers sometimes research professional and personal information of the victim, on social media or other open-information sources, to gain trust or make their schemes more believable.

When trust is established, the scammers will attempt to collect money with prepaid debit cards like GreenDot MoneyPak or gift cards to rectify whatever situation the victims are told they are in – such as failing to report for jury duty, failure to appear as an expert witness to a court hearing, or other offenses. The scammers then stay on the phone with the victim, while the victim is instructed to purchase and until the victim provides the prepaid debit card to satisfy the fine.