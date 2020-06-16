Officials urge COVID precautions; masks, social distancing still encouraged

DHEC officials are concerned about the recent upward trends in the state.

Renwick said adhering to disease prevention methods are important “regardless of the number of cases within a community.”

“We can't stress enough how critical it is for each of us to wear a mask, avoid group gatherings and keep six feet between us,” she said.

SCDHEC, the S.C. Hospital Association, the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health issued a joint statement on the matter on June 9.

The statement said there is “rapidly growing medical evidence” that using face masks and social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said, “We’re all eager to return to our normal lives, or what our new normal will be, but it will take us that much longer to get there if we don’t stop the virus today. It doesn’t take hard data to observe that many people across the state aren’t social distancing and aren’t avoiding group gatherings and aren’t using masks in public.”