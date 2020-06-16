Officials urge COVID precautions; masks, social distancing still encouraged

Social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask in public are still the keys to reducing the spread of coronavirus in Orangeburg County and elsewhere, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“For the past two weeks, we’ve seen some of our highest daily numbers of cases since the start of this pandemic,” SCDHEC spokesperson Laura Renwick said in an email.
While some of the increase is due to the increase in testing, “we're also observing that many are not adhering to public health recommendations to social distance, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in public,” she said.
According to SCDHEC’s latest figures, Orangeburg County has 417 cases of the coronavirus and 2,562 estimated cases. Six residents have died of coronavirus.
Calhoun County now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Bamberg County has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
“Our epidemiologists and contact tracers continue to reach out to every individual in the state who tests positive for COVID-19. Through these confidential phone interviews, we learn more about the individuals and use this confidential information to help determine other factors that could be contributing to spread in specific areas,” Renwick said.
DHEC officials are concerned about the recent upward trends in the state.
Renwick said adhering to disease prevention methods are important “regardless of the number of cases within a community.”
“We can't stress enough how critical it is for each of us to wear a mask, avoid group gatherings and keep six feet between us,” she said.
SCDHEC, the S.C. Hospital Association, the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health issued a joint statement on the matter on June 9.
The statement said there is “rapidly growing medical evidence” that using face masks and social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said, “We’re all eager to return to our normal lives, or what our new normal will be, but it will take us that much longer to get there if we don’t stop the virus today. It doesn’t take hard data to observe that many people across the state aren’t social distancing and aren’t avoiding group gatherings and aren’t using masks in public.”
She added, "We need everyone’s help in reemphasizing how critical it is for every one of us every day to wear a mask in public and to stay physically distanced from one another. Those two precautions … are how we stop this virus."
Bell said increased testing data has allowed DHEC to better identify hot spots across the state, with Greenville County being designated as one of them.
“Your community might not be a hot spot today, but there should be no mistake that COVID-19 transmission is still high and widespread in South Carolina at this time and it remains a threat to all of us,” Bell said.
Renwick said, “We don't have a set definition for a hot spot, but we use that term for any area of the state where we begin to see a substantial increase in positive cases. Hot spot areas come and go as case numbers fluctuate around the state; however, certain places like Richland and Lexington counties have remained on our hot spot radar for several weeks.”
She said Orangeburg is currently not among the counties on the agency’s hot spot radar.
“Orangeburg County as a whole isn't currently a hot spot, but we study the positive case numbers, rates per 100,000, ZIP code data and other significant data points every day to help identify areas of the state that are seeing increases so we can work with local officials to take any necessary actions,” Renwick said.
Bell said social distancing and wearing masks will help keep individuals and entire communities safe until a vaccine is available.
“We really need all South Carolinians to take these precautions every day not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others who could become severely ill, or who could even die if they’re exposed,” she said.
