Officials: RMC seeks proposals, not loan; local lenders will be consulted before final decision

Orangeburg County Council did not give the Regional Medical Center permission to open a $25 million line of credit as reported in The Times and Democrat on Monday, county and hospital officials say.

Instead, county council gave the hospital permission to seek proposals from various lenders, including lenders in Orangeburg County, according to county Administrator Harold Young and Council Chairman Johnnie Wright.

Once the hospital receives the proposals, Orangeburg County Council will consider whether to allow RMC to open the line of credit.

Monday’s story said the hospital would seek the line of credit with The Bank of New York Mellon Trust. Young said that won’t necessarily be the case, but that bank does need to be notified of additional borrowing because the hospital has a pre-existing loan with it.

The hospital is jointly owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, which must approve any hospital borrowing above $500,000.

RMC has seen a decline revenue and an increase in supply prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. That led the hospital to ask nearly a quarter of its non-clinical employees to reduce their hours or work in different departments.