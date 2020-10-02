Officials: Missing Claflin student died in Calhoun County crash

A missing Claflin University student was found Friday morning with her wrecked vehicle in Calhoun County.

Shadae Spann, 20, of Sumter and her 2000 Mercedes E320 were found hidden under heavy brush off of U.S. Highway 601 near Lone Star Road, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

"It was in brush but in 24 years I have never seen one disguised so good," Porth said. The vehicle could not have been spotted by someone standing on the side of the road, he said.

The search for Spann started after her family contacted Sumter County authorities, Porth said. The search also included Richland County.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, officers saw a skid mark on the side of U.S. 601. They stopped and investigated the area, finding Spann.

Porth said an autopsy has not been conducted, but it appears Spann died of multiple blunt force trauma on Sept. 24. He said there were no indications of foul play.

Spann was a student at Claflin University, Porth said.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the accident occurred at about 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 24.