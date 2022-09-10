Officials get input for Orangeburg County flooding study

Bowman is one location in Orangeburg County with drainage problems, a town councilman said.

Isaac “Ike” Carter made comments at a meeting held at Orangeburg County Library to get input for a study on drainage needs. He said Bowman has flooding problems that have damaged multiple homes in town.

“There's been attempts to mitigate the flooding. And recently we have several huge floods and it causes a lot of damage to people's homes and water backing up,” Carter said.

“It has affected maybe 40 to 50 houses inside Bowman,” Carter said.

For the town to advance, the flooding must be mitigated, he said.

“We have a problem of getting water off of the community and to for the community of Bowman to grow, we're going to have to deal with the water issue of how to contain the water and how to help move it off the land once it rains heavily,” Carter said.

The study is to identify and prioritize a list of drainage-improvement projects for potential construction funding.

Public input from the Orangeburg meeting, and another in Santee, will be used to prioritize projects and implement a strategy designed to improve the drainage system and curb future flooding throughout the county.

The study is being paid for with a $439,150 grant from the S.C. Office of Resilience. Grant money will target solutions in low- to moderate-income areas, but other problem areas could receive funding.

The study is being conducted by three companies: The Carolina Transportation Engineers and Associates (Carolina TEA), RK&K and Stantec. It is to be finished early next year.

In April 2023, funding for the projects is to be awarded, with work starting in the winter of next year and continuing into 2024.

At the meeting in Orangeburg, project manager Kevin Gantt said, “A lot of people are here because we had a big rain yesterday, so they're concerned about the impact of that rain."

Carter said the meetings are important.

“I think this is great that the public should be able to add their input to it. And I think one of the things that most people are disappointed in is they don't get to have their voice heard,” Carter said.