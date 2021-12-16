Officials: Expect traffic delays; security tight for Biden visit; access limited

Travelers should expect traffic delays in Orangeburg on Friday due to the tightened security surrounding President Joe Biden’s commencement speech at South Carolina State University.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking residents to be patient.

“There will be temporary road closures throughout the city,” City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said.

“DPS will be coordinating with other agencies during the president’s visit to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible,” she added.

“We expect intermittent delays prior to and following commencement services,” she said.

The U.S. Secret Service is leading a multi-agency effort to coordinate security and traffic efforts.

Commencement exercises are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Attendance will be limited to graduating seniors and ticketed guests.

At 6:30 a.m., the campus will open to graduating seniors, invited guests and S.C. State employees.

S.C. State officials urge all who attend commencement to secure bags inside vehicles to reduce the screening process at SHM.

The university’s clear bag policy will be in effect and everyone entering the venue will be subject to a TSA-style screening, according to S.C. State.

Signs will direct campus visitors to appropriate parking areas.

For all graduating seniors and guests:

• Graduates and guests will enter via the Magnolia Street entrance. Student parking will be in the K.W.G. Donma Administration and Lowman Hall lots.

• Shuttles will pick up graduates at the Donma lot. Graduates should arrive no later than 7 a.m. Boarding will take place promptly at 7:15 a.m. to take graduates to the Fine Arts Building for robing and lineup.

• Guests should plan to arrive as early as possible. Guest parking will be in the Naylor Street lot behind the Lewis Building (Speech Pathology & Audiology).

• All guests must have a ticket to board a shuttle and enter SHM. Shuttles will pick up guests at the Naylor Street lot and shuttle them to SHM.

• Everyone must be cleared through security and seated by 9:15 a.m.

In addition, the Engineering Computer Science Building Auditorium will be available for late arrivals to view the live stream of the ceremony.

No late arrivals will be allowed inside Smith-Hammond-Middleton.

The Secret Service announced a “no drone zone” due to Biden’s visit.

The Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, has established a drone flight restriction for Friday.

“This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots,” according to a Secret Service press release.

For more information, visit tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_1_1595.html

