Officials: Be safe trick-or-treating; coronavirus not stopping Halloween

Trick-or-treating, costumes, parties and haunted houses are all aspects of a fun-filled Halloween, but safety remains a priority for local law enforcement agencies, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are hoping to keep all children – and adults – safe on Saturday, Oct. 31.
ODPS Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham said social distancing and wearing masks are among the safety tips that his office is stressing this year.
"Avoid any type of mask that goes over the face masks that we've been wearing. That may or may not contribute to any difficulty breathing. Make sure your children are wearing some type of reflective material when they're out trick-or-treating so they can be seen by motorists,” Winningham said.
“We ask that parents put their cell phone down while walking with their children. Pay attention to your children and not your cell phone. We also recommend that small children carry a small flashlight. It doesn't have to be anything special, but just a small flashlight so that they can see as they're walking, especially since it's starting to get dusk and dark a lot sooner now,” he said.
Winningham said children should always look both ways before crossing streets and always be accompanied by an adult. He also encouraged individuals to make sure children “don’t consume any candies that are already open, or any type of treats that don't come in some sort of sealed factory packaging."
Hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing, he said, will make Halloween a lot different.
“With any trunk-or-treats, maintain that social distancing as best as you can. It's kind of hard trick-or-treating with social distancing, but we do the best we can in the times we're currently in,” he said.
It is also important that parents and children know the route on which they’re trick-or-treating and stick to areas where they know the residents.
“Speak with your children and make sure that they understand, 'We're going to go these roads or these blocks.' That way, if you do happen to get separated from your children, everybody knows where they're going to be at,” he said, noting that designating a meeting place is also key in keeping everyone safe.
He also cautioned individuals not to go up to homes which may not be participating in trick-or-treating.
ODPS will be providing extra patrols for the purpose of safety and security on Halloween.
“We are worried about everybody’s safety. Every year we do extra patrols,” Winningham said.
The ODPS has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. The sheriff’s office has set trick-or-treat hours at 6 to 8 p.m. in unincorporated areas of the county.
The sheriff’s office has announced that municipalities may have their own specific trick-or-treat times, which must be observed within their town limits. A list accompanies this story.
The sheriff’s office will be holding its own drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg.
Winningham said the ODPS will participating in the annual trunk-or-treat event which the City of Orangeburg’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting on Monday, Oct. 26.
This year, it will be a drive-thru event so families never exit their vehicles. The trunk-or-treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway, off of North Road.
“We will have officers out there and fire trucks out there as well,” Winningham said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported that drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy can all be safe alternatives for celebrating.
“This isn’t the year for traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer.
“COVID-19 continues to have a high prevalence across our state, and many traditional Halloween activities unfortunately are high-risk activities since they include close person-to-person contact and interaction with people outside of your household,” he said.
Individuals can view DHEC’s COVID-19 Halloween safety tips at scdhec.gov/holidaytips. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides Halloween guidance at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
For the latest COVID-19 information in the state, individuals can visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For a nearby testing location, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.
