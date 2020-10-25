Officials: Be safe trick-or-treating; coronavirus not stopping Halloween

Trick-or-treating, costumes, parties and haunted houses are all aspects of a fun-filled Halloween, but safety remains a priority for local law enforcement agencies, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are hoping to keep all children – and adults – safe on Saturday, Oct. 31.

ODPS Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham said social distancing and wearing masks are among the safety tips that his office is stressing this year.

"Avoid any type of mask that goes over the face masks that we've been wearing. That may or may not contribute to any difficulty breathing. Make sure your children are wearing some type of reflective material when they're out trick-or-treating so they can be seen by motorists,” Winningham said.

“We ask that parents put their cell phone down while walking with their children. Pay attention to your children and not your cell phone. We also recommend that small children carry a small flashlight. It doesn't have to be anything special, but just a small flashlight so that they can see as they're walking, especially since it's starting to get dusk and dark a lot sooner now,” he said.