Official: S.C. governor to announce closure of all schools

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will announce temporary closures for schools across the state as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge, his office has confirmed to The Associated Press.￼

The governor will announce Sunday the closure of all schools, beginning Monday and going through the end of March, according to McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes.￼￼￼

Schools will be closed for two weeks, and food centers will be set up for students reliant on food provided in schools.

McMaster planned to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Sunday. His decision applies to South Carolina's public schools, although some private educational institutions across the state have already announced cancellations of their own.

On Friday, following President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency, McMaster declared a state of emergency in two counties where coronavirus has been the most severe in South Carolina. The governor closed schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, the only areas in the state at that time with evidence of community spread, meaning the source of the virus is unknown.