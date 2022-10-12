Officers take Police2Peace pledge; ODPS officers promoted

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has formed a partnership with a national nonprofit organization created to unite police departments and their communities.

ODPS Chief Charles P. Austin Sr. said he welcomes Police2Peace’s vision of reimagining policing that is empathetic, effective and just, with police officers serving their communities as peace officers.

“When we are connected with the community, when we can get the community support, then we are better able to initiate services and programs that address issues: quality of life issues, social issues,” Austin said.

He continued, “Crime doesn't just happen. Crime happens because we have quality of life issues and social issues that have not been addressed. So when we are working with the community in partnership, we're more apt to invest in solutions to those problems. I think that is what brings us the kind of stability and security in our communities that we reside in."

ODPS initiated its participation in the Police2Peace project on Tuesday during its Promotional and Pledge of Peace ceremony in the Orangeburg City Gym.

Officers made what is called the Peace Officer Promise, stating that while the department will do its best to control crime, “we will do everything in our power to do no harm to the communities we serve and protect.”

Perry Bradley, the director of public safety for Lenoir Rhine University’s Columbia campus, is also the state representative for the Police2Peace project.

He presented the department with a framed certificate recognizing it as an official project partner.

Austin said, “We've worked together on other events. When he told me about the Police2Peace project, it reminded me of marital vows and when we renew our vows with our spouses. I said to him, ‘You know, that's really something we would like to be involved with,’ because I think it's a good opportunity for us to renew our vows to our oath with the community.”

ODPS officers promoted during the ceremony include: Jason Sturkie, Albert Black, Angel Rickenbacker and Danny Dantzler, sergeant to lieutenant; Nichole Bragdton, Eric Free, Deloris Edmunds, Kenyatta Jenkins, Jacob Hawkins and Stephanie Rudd, corporal to sergeant; and Lisa Carrigg, Devon Gilmore, Brian Haynes, Jeffrey Rivas, Lauren Riddle and Christopher Williams, PSO II to corporal.

Orangeburg City Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu, mayor pro tem of the city, thanked the officers for what they do to protect and serve the community and also recognized the department’s partnership with Police2Peace.

“We are extremely happy for what has taken place,” Kalu said.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said, “You represent the best of us. You indeed are the best of us. Without you all and your service, we would not have a community.”

Austin said, “We have many others within our agency who also demonstrate tremendous exceptional leadership skills. So we look forward to more promotional events such as this one."

Austin said he wanted to leave his officers with several principals, including setting an example of what they expect from others and emphasizing the future rather than the past or present.

Other principals include looking for and dealing with causes rather than symptoms; admitting and learning from mistakes; not passing the buck; considering both long-term and short-term results; respecting the dignity of every individual and using legal and ethical means to achieve the same ends.

“It is not for us to break the law, but to enforce the law. ... For us to achieve the status and maintain the status of an agency of excellence, serving with integrity. I want to implore each of you to adopt this code of ethics for supervisors. Not only adopt it, but it is my expectation that you will live by this code of ethics,” Austin said.