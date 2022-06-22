Officers, firefighters honored for service; Rotary Club recognizes public servants

Four Orangeburg-area public servants received top honors at the Service Above Self banquet, presented by the Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning Club.

The people honored on June 16 were:

• S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper 1st Class J.J. Richardson

• Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy/K9 handler Kyle Hardison

• Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Sgt. Angelina “Angel” Rickenbaker and Cpl. Jonathan Winningham.

The club’s annual event recognizes outstanding area law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The awards dinner took place at The Oaks.

Trooper 1st Class

J.J. Richardson

Capt. Quincy M. Brown introduced S.C. Highway Patrol honoree Trooper 1st Class J.J. Richardson as an, “Outstanding trooper who strives to develop himself and others on a daily basis.”

Richardson’s work is focused in Orangeburg County. He joined the SCHP in 2018.

“He sets the standard for work ethic and professionalism within his post and the troop,” Brown noted.

Brown said Richardson was “very proactive,” especially during 2021 when there were uncertainties and elevated risks due to COVID-19.

“We actually told our personnel to stand down in response to calls for service, but Tfc. Richardson continued to work and continued to be proactive during that period with a wife and small child at home,” Brown said.

“It was evident he was doing all he could to ensure the safety of the motoring public,” he added.

Richardson has made over 1,600 public contacts and investigated over 260 collisions, with an emphasis on illegal narcotics intervention and impaired driving, Brown said.

Richardson made “approximately 30 criminal charges resulting in eliminating narcotics and weapons from our community,” Brown said.

Deputy/K9 handler

Kyle Hardison

“I’ve been working in law enforcement for 34 years and I can say that there’s very few times I’ve seen this quality in law enforcement, period,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell of Deputy/K9 handler Kyle Hardison.

“He works 24/7. I’ve never seen a young man like him,” Ravenell said of the 32-year-old.

“When I can pick up the phone and just text him or call him, if I have something down country or upcountry, he responds,” Ravenell said.

Hardison began working for the sheriff’s office in 2018 as a field services deputy, Ravenell said.

As a K9 handler, “He loves going in these snake-infested areas looking for anything and anyone,” Ravenell said with a smile.

Hardison has over 40 successful tracks in Orangeburg County – from ages 5 to 85.

“He goes out in the woods, midnight, any time we call him,” Ravenell said.

Sgt. Angelena “Angel”

Rickenbaker and Cpl.

Jonathan Winningham

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief the Rev. Charles Austin Sr. praised the work of Sgt. Angelena “Angel” Rickenbaker and Cpl. Jonathan Winningham.

“I’m very proud of the work they do, particularly how they engage the community and how they work within the agency to continue to make it an agency of excellence serving with integrity,” Austin said.

In praising Rickenbaker, Austin noted her many contributions to the agency since 2013.

In 2015, Rickenbaker received the Rookie of the Year Award at ODPS.

Over the years, she’s also received two each of good conduct awards and certificates of merit.

“I hope that’s something all of our personnel can strive for, to receive these good conduct awards and continue to serve meritoriously,” Austin said.

Rickenbaker, in 2016, became the agency’s first female to join the Special Response Team, where she currently holds the position of entry team leader.

She is also a field training officer.

“That’s been one of the strong points I’ve observed about her as she engages young officers who are at the genesis of their careers and she inspires them continuously,” Austin said.

In 2019, Rickenbacker was promoted from corporal to sergeant and currently serves as Charlie Shift leader of the patrol division. Austin noted, “That’s equivalent to our lieutenant” rank.

Austin also recognized Cpl. Jonathan Winningham for his work in the fire safety side of ODPS.

Winningham began his career at ODPS in 2006 and “has almost 16 years of service and, based on my observation, they are 16 distinguished years of service,” Austin said.

Winningham’s roles at ODPS include: fire instructor, fire field training officer, fire inspector and department compliance officer in state and national standards.

Austin also noted Winningham is a fire safety educator, licensed resident state fire marshal and fire investigator.

Winningham is also an expert in the field of fire investigation at the S.C. Fire Academy, Austin said.

One of Winningham’s “pets,” as Austin described, was being responsible for designing the three new trucks ODPS received in recent months.

Winningham is a licensed basic EMT, serves on the Special Response Team as a medic, is a certified class one law enforcement officer, a volunteer with the Bamberg Fire Department and a CPR instructor.

He lives in Bamberg with his wife and their two Chihuahuas.

Also during the awards banquet, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning Club announced the 2022 Rotarian of the Year as immediate past-president Brenda Austin. President Thomas J. Cassidy praised her for recruiting new members and for her overall dedication to the club.

The 2022-2023 officers were also installed: President Dr. Kalu Agba Kalu, President-Elect Carolyn Snell, Secretary Amber Kadlowec and Treasurer Melissa Cain.

