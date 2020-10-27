Officer’s work led to murder suspect; Trooper of the Year based in Orangeburg

On May 22, 2019, officers in Georgia issued warrants for the woman, charging her with murder and aggravated assault.

“The level of dedication and intuition Trooper Hunter displayed in fully investigating this incident was excellent, and he went above and beyond. He represented the agency and himself with the utmost professionalism, and he is a fine example of how adhering to your training, hard work and dedication lead to success. He accomplished this just one month after being just released from his field training officer,” SCDPS said in a release

SCDPS held a ceremony to honor the 2019 award recipients this month. It was originally scheduled for March, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Other winners from each troop include: Troop One Master Trooper Wayne H. LaBounty, Troop Two First Sgt. J.F. Brown, Troop Three Trooper Ephraim J. Bailey, Troop Four Cpl. Roland S. Bennett, Troop Five Trooper 1st Class Hunter B. Martin, Troop Six Trooper Jeb Fay, Troop Seven Trooper Adrian W. Hunter, Troop Eight Master Trooper William C. Harman, Troop Nine Lance Cpl. Jeffrey K. Minnix and Troop Ten Master Trooper John W. Valdario Sr.

Additional winners include Sgt. Arthur Jordan for training; Director’s Medal of Valor honorees Cpl. Roland S. Bennett and Trooper 1st Class Paul A. Wise, both of Troop Four, and Director’s Purple Heart honorees Trooper Michael R. Burgess of Troop Seven and Trooper 1st Class Paul A. Wise of Troop Four. Telecommunications winners by region include Assistant Telecommunications Supervisor Daryl Ford of Blythewood, TCC Melanie Junkin in Charleston, TCO Janecia Garner in Florence and TCO April Wooten in Greenville.

