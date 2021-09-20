OfficeMax to close Orangeburg store; parent company cutting locations

An office supply store in Orangeburg is closing.

OfficeMax at 2790 North Road is conducting a storewide closeout sale with the intention of officially closing by Nov. 13, according to store officials.

Discounts will be available throughout the store's liquidation sale over the next two months.

The North Road store is the only OfficeMax in The T&D Region. There are about 18 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores throughout the state.

The ODP Corporation, OfficeMax’s parent company, announced in May 2020 that it was planning to close stores and cut 13,100 jobs by 2023, according to Reuters. The company said it expected savings of up to $860 million by 2023.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Office Depot reported in August that the company had 169 fewer stores than it did the year before.

The Orangeburg store is located on about 2.2 acres and was built in 1999, according to Orangeburg County property records.

The 24,000-square-foot building and land were appraised at a total value of about $2.1 million in 2020.

The property owner, Cole OM Orangeburg, SC LLC, paid about $44,617 in taxes on the property in 2020, according to county property tax records.