OfficeMax makes way for new car wash in Orangeburg

A new car wash is being built on North Road on the site of the former OfficeMax.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is planning to construct a car wash at 2790 North Road. The two-acre property is next to Lowes and across from Walmart.

The projected opening date for the car wash is the first quarter of 2023, said Scott Gulasa, site leader of the Tidal Wave on St. Matthews Road.

“Being a high residential area over there, we have good expectations for the wash,” Gulasa said. “It is a different market over there on the other side of town.

“We get a lot of people coming through here asking ‘Hey, when are you guys going to build over there?’”

The car wash will employ between 10 and 20, depending on volume, Gulasa said.

“We are very excited” about the opening of a second Orangeburg location, Gulasa said.

“We have discounts for multiple vehicles. We have a lot to offer,” he continued. “The sites are beautiful. We take a lot of pride in that at Tidal Wave.”

The Tidal Wave Spa will join the St. Matthews Road Tidal Wave as the only Tidal Waves in The T&D Region.

St. Matthews-based Porth Contracting Company Inc. has been at the site, prepping the land for the new business.

The property formerly housed the 24,000-square-foot OfficeMax building, which was torn down over the past few weeks.

The local OfficeMax was built in 1999. It closed in November 2021 as part of a larger move by its parent company to reduce the number of stores and employees.

The North Road Tidal Wave will be the company's 12th location in the state. It also has locations in Summerville, Florence, Beaufort, Conway, Sumter, Camden, Moncks Corner, Bluffton and Pickens.