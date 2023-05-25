Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old who is believed to have run away, according to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Jaylen Tywon Benjamin was last seen Wednesday in the area of St. Paul Apartments. He was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

He is a black male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs 145 pounds, has short-cropped black hair and a low beard or goatee.

He was last seen with 19-year-old Sha’Karia Sadiyah Sharperson, who ODPS describes as “allegedly Benjamin’s girlfriend.”

She’s a black female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs 259 pounds and has black hair, according to ODPS.

Please contact local law enforcement or ODPS dispatch at 803-534-2812 with any information. Tips may also be sent using TIP411.