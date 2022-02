The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man it describes as “endangered.”

Arthur Kennerly was last seen on Monday morning at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive. He was wearing all black.

Kennerly is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. ODPS described him as having dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Kennerly is asked to call 803-534-2812.

