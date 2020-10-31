ODPS hosting National Night Out event

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety is hosting its annual National Night Out event at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 at the park at Green Street and Malibu Drive.

The theme of this year’s event is “Parading with a Purpose.”

The event will feature free drinks, food and fun.

There will be special performances by Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s band and its ROTC unit. There will also be a special presentation by Orangeburg County School District Director of Student Services Hayward Jean.

National Night Out events are held across the country to establish relationships between communities and their local law enforcement agencies and unify the public against crime.

