ODPS discusses voting safety; city crime down, but officials seek improvement

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is reporting a 6 percent drop in crime so far this year, but continues to discuss ways it can improve its crime statistics.

The department is also discussing ways to avoid violence at the polls.

Speaking at a Tuesday meeting, ODPS Chief Charles P. Austin Sr. said he is concerned about what seems to be an “escalating level of tension” ahead of the midterm elections.

“As we approach the election process, there's been a variety of incidents that have occurred. The most high profile of those, of course, was the incident with the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,” Austin said.

“But we've already received intel as it relates to incidents that have occurred at places where we have early voting. There's an anticipation there could be escalation in the level of incidents where intimidation is used to threaten potential voters,” he said.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering and Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls were on hand at the meeting.

Austin said he had a conversation with Evering regarding his concerns about potential intimidation at the polls.

Evering thanked Austin for being proactive in making sure individuals are able to vote without impediments.

Austin said he also asked Smalls to come speak to him and his staff about what can and can be done at the polls from a law enforcement perspective.

“While we would like to hope that we're not going to have any incidents, again, I would rather err on the side of caution than to take for granted that nothing will happen. If something does, we may find ourselves unprepared,” Austin said.

Smalls said poll workers are taught that if there's a real threat, call police.

If a poll worker sees there may be a problem, they can call the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office.

Austin said Smalls and her staff can also call ODPS with any non-emergencies.

Smalls said the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has been conducting patrols around precincts. She left a list of voting precincts for the ODPS to have in making patrols.

“Just the presence of you all would help a lot so people will know that they just can't come and do anything,” she said.

Smalls said no pictures or recording of any kind is allowed at polling places. Signs with polling place rules are put up at the sites.

All campaign material has to be at least 500 feet away from a polling place, not 200 feet as it had been in the past.

“That means if I'm standing there holding up a sign, if I'm passing out literature, all of that. It also means that if I'm standing there just saying, ‘Go and vote for so and so.’ None of that is allowed. That also means no shirts, no vehicles with signs on it,” Smalls said. There is nothing her office can do, however, if signs or other campaign material are on private property that lies within 500 feet of the polling place.

She does ask that anyone with a hat with any type of campaign material on it to take it off and back to their vehicle, or either give it to a poll worker to put away to avoid problems.

Smalls also noted that it is also a felony to try to vote twice.

Absentee voters who claim they did not receive a paper ballot in the mail and then try to vote on voting machines at the polls will cause issues, she said. That is why they are given paper ballots.

“Absentee now is only by mail. ... Once you ask for a paper ballot, we want to make sure that we get that paper ballot. If you don't, you don't vote on a machine because you said that you didn't get it. We don't know that you didn't get it. We know that we mailed it out. So to ensure that you don't vote twice, we give you another paper ballot at the precinct. So it kind of helps the voter and it helps us,” she said.

There is also a code of conduct for poll watchers and observers.

“Anyone can come in and observe the election process. ... What we have now is a sign-in sheet so we'll know who the person is and who came in to observe. We can also have poll watchers there from a campaign. ... We are limited to two and sometimes we're limited to one, depending on how big the precinct is," Smalls said.

“The way it's supposed to be is by the number of voters, but it can't always be that way. ... Our main objective is to make sure the voters get to vote," she said, noting that poll watchers also have to sign in, have an ID and be a registered voter of Orangeburg County.

She said poll watchers cannot take pictures or pass out any kind of literature and are asked to not use their phones or talk to voters because they could be campaigning.

“Their job is not to do anything but to watch,” Smalls said, but they can have questions answered by poll workers – not voters.

“The election process is all public. So everything can be seen by anybody. ... What we do ask is when we're opening up, trying to get ready for election, to hold their questions until after everything is done so that they can concentrate. Same at the end when we're getting tallies and everything in. The results are posted at the end of the night. So they can see the results there,” she said.

Smalls said candidates can also come and look around a precinct and ask questions of poll workers – not voters.

Crime stats

ODPS Crime Analyst Robert Warrington presented preliminary year-to-date crime stats at the meeting.

Total crime citywide, including violent crimes and property crimes, is down 6.4 percent.

Year to date, the city has had 171 violent crimes, which include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, compared to 187 in 2021, an 8.6 percent decrease. Aggravated assault fell 18 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Year to date, there were 561 property crimes, which include burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny, theft from auto and arson, compared to 783 in 2021, a 5.7 percent decrease. Larcenies, however, were up 1.9 percent from 2021 to 2022.

“We're still looking good this year. Our main problem is our larceny, but we're not up that high. ... We're doing really good on our theft from autos, and our burglaries are staying tied. We've managed to keep them tied for three recording periods now," Warrington said.

Austin said while the stats are not where the department would like them, it continues to improve.

Warrington said, “As an agency, we must remain focused on preventing the rise of our property crimes. Of course, we want to mitigate crimes against a person, violent crime and things like that. ... There's always room for improvement.”