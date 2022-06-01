ODPS closes office due to COVID; Orangeburg County level low: DHEC

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety office is temporarily closed to the public due to the rise in COVID cases in the office.

No other city offices are closed to the public at this time, City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said.

“We are watching the COVID numbers as there has been an increase in cases recently,” she said.

“Decisions will be made accordingly,” Van Cleave added.

Drop boxes are available for payments in front of ODPS headquarters, located at 1320 Middleton Street.

For assistance at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, call 803-533-5900. For Orangeburg Municipal Court matters, call 803-533-5921.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says the COVID-19 community level in Orangeburg County is low.

According to data released by DHEC on Wednesday, there were 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orangeburg County between May 15 and May 28.

From May 15 to May 21, 61 county residents tested positive for the virus.

At the Regional Medical Center, there are two patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Those patients are not in ICU and are not on ventilators, according to SCDHEC.

SCDHEC encourages vaccinations against the virus.

To locate sites that offer vaccinations across the state, visit: vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

