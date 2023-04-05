The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating Larry Carl Jones.

Jones was last seen at the Orangeburg Inn at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to an ODPS Facebook post.

He is 57 years old, 140 pounds with hazel eyes, white hair and a goatee. He also wears glasses.

Jones was last seen wearing a gray University of South Carolina hat, denim jacket, dark-colored shirt and jeans.

Anyone having knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety through the Tips411 app or by calling 803-534-2812. Tips may also be provided to Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888- 274-6372.