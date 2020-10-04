October is Harvest Season at State Farmers Market

WEST COLUMBIA -- As the weather cools and the fall harvest begins, vendors at the South Carolina State Farmers Market are stocking pumpkins, decorative gourds, mums and other fall flowers, autumn décor, garden essentials and plenty of Certified South Carolina fall produce.

The Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the South Carolina State Farmers Market is a cherished tradition for many in the Midlands. For 2020, the market has decided to expand the fall fun throughout the month of October, with special fall items on offer all month.

This year’s extended Harvest Season at the Market will allow vendors and visitors to better observe social distancing for COVID-19 safety. Free masks will also be available for visitors to our open-air market.

The Market Restaurant at the State Farmers Market is also preparing to reopen Sept. 29, just in time for Harvest Season, with a revamped menu and indoor/outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon. Reach The Market Restaurant at 803-509-5641 or facebook.com/themarketrestaurantsc.

