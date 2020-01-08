Local utility companies seeking qualified candidates for their lineman training programs are partnering with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for a new Lineman Prep program starting this spring.
“We believe the line worker program will be a tremendous resource for Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities going forward,” said Warren Harley, DPU manager. “The program will allow us to have well-trained line workers to meet the future needs of our community.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in South Carolina for electrical power-line installers and repairers is expected to climb 23 percent by 2026. The median annual wage for those jobs in the Lower Savannah region of the state – which includes Orangeburg and Calhoun counties – was $67,130 in 2018.
Chad Lowder, CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative, said his company is proud to work with OCtech and other area electric utilities in developing the program.
“The need for well-trained line workers increases every year,” he said. “Line work provides limitless opportunities for students interested in a career that challenges them both mentally and physically.”
The NCCER training provided by OCtech will teach students consistent electrical theory and offer hands-on learning opportunities using real-life scenarios. Students will learn how to work safely and in a team environment, as well as climbing utility poles to perform duties.
In addition to NCCER credentials, successful students will also earn their Class A commercial driver’s license and CPR and first aid certifications.
“Having long partnered with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for technical training and certification of our employees, we are proud to extend this partnership into line worker training as well,” said Keller Kissam, president of electric operations for Dominion Energy. “At a time when the physical demands, coupled with mechanical aptitude, are needed for future line workers, this program will pay immediate dividends to the communities we serve.”
Classes begin Monday, Jan. 13, and will run 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
For more information about the Lineman Prep program and to register, contact Sandra Moore, dean of corporate training and economic development, at 803.535.1237 or mooresj@octech.edu.
