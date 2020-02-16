OCtech to host social justice film series

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Center for Creative Partnerships will host Community Cinema, a social justice film series, this spring.

This year’s film series is dedicated to John Hope Franklin, an American historian best known for his work, “From Slavery to Freedom,” first published in 1947. In 1995, Franklin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Three films will be presented at 6 p.m. in Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, on the campus of OCtech, beginning with American Experience’s “Freedom Summer: Mississippi. 1964” on Thursday, Feb. 27. Additional films in the series are “The Burning Bed” starring Farrah Fawcett on Thursday, March 26, and “From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges” on Thursday, April 23. Discussions – moderated by CCP President Ellen Zisholtz – will take place following the film screenings.

February is Black History Month, and this year marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. March is Women’s History Month, and this year is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. April is Holocaust Remembrance Month, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the liberation of concentration camps. The series centers on those topics and is free and open to the public.