OCtech to hold 3 graduation ceremonies

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold three socially distanced graduation ceremonies Monday, May 10, at The Cinema.
Associate of arts, associate of science and engineering, and advanced manufacturing technology graduates will be honored at the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Business, education, computer technology, criminal justice and health science graduates will be honored at the 4 p.m. ceremony.
Nursing graduates will be honored and receive their pins at the 6 p.m. ceremony.
Speakers for each ceremony will be respective OCtech division deans.
Participating graduates received two tickets for family or friends to attend. All graduates and guests will be socially distanced.
The ceremonies will be recorded and made available for the public to watch.
This year, the college will hold graduation ceremonies at the end of each semester so that all students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and be honored for their academic achievement.
OCtech held alternative graduation events in 2020. In June, a drive-thru graduation ceremony was held on campus. Dozens of graduates participated, cheered on by socially distanced faculty and staff along the route as they drove around the campus and their names were called. President Dr. Walt Tobin greeted graduates at their vehicles and presented them with their degrees, diplomas and certificates.
In December, dozens of graduates participated in the college’s four virtual ceremonies, which were streamed live on Facebook.
Registration is currently underway for summer and fall classes at OCtech. For more information, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.