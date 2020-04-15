OCtech to continue online courses this summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After moving spring courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is now planning online summer classes.

“The faculty and staff have done a tremendous job making the transition to course offerings in an online format,” President Dr. Walt Tobin said in a release.

“Although this move was unexpected, I believe it presents an opportunity to provide a greater level of access and flexibility to higher education for anyone, including recent high school graduates, stay-at-home parents and working adults,” he said.

All summer courses will begin with five weeks of online instruction June 1. On-campus labs and courses that integrate face-to-face and online instruction will tentatively begin in July for classes that require it.

“Even though our courses are offered online, we still provide a high-quality academic experience with courses taught by faculty with extensive backgrounds, interactive content and meaningful academic support – all of which occurs in a nurturing environment,” Tobin said. “Couple that with the fact that students can enroll with little or no tuition cost, OCtech is a great option for those who want to start a new career or begin the journey to a four-year degree.”