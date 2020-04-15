OCtech to continue online courses this summer

After moving spring courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is now planning online summer classes.
“The faculty and staff have done a tremendous job making the transition to course offerings in an online format,” President Dr. Walt Tobin said in a release.
“Although this move was unexpected, I believe it presents an opportunity to provide a greater level of access and flexibility to higher education for anyone, including recent high school graduates, stay-at-home parents and working adults,” he said.
All summer courses will begin with five weeks of online instruction June 1. On-campus labs and courses that integrate face-to-face and online instruction will tentatively begin in July for classes that require it.
“Even though our courses are offered online, we still provide a high-quality academic experience with courses taught by faculty with extensive backgrounds, interactive content and meaningful academic support – all of which occurs in a nurturing environment,” Tobin said. “Couple that with the fact that students can enroll with little or no tuition cost, OCtech is a great option for those who want to start a new career or begin the journey to a four-year degree.”
Registration for summer and fall begins Monday, April 20. The first step is to fill out the free online admissions application at octech.edu and submitting the FAFSA at fafsa.ed.gov. Call 803-535-1224 or email askme@octech.edu for more information.
Fall courses are tentatively set to begin on campus and online Aug. 17.
