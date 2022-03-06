OCtech to boost Early College, add more career academies

The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is eyeing providing greater support and oversight to Early College programs, while adding more career academies to help students develop their career paths and prepare them for a skilled workforce.,

Funds for the efforts would come from a $1.6 million South Carolina Department of Education grant.

The South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Technical College System recently announced a three-year $11.5 million partnership. OCtech is one of five technical schools partnering with 23 school districts across the state to offer new dual-enrollment programs, while strengthening existing ones.

“We’re really excited about that. So we’ll start to market that in partnership with our public high schools and the charter schools very shortly,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said during a Feb. 15 Area Commission meeting.

The other colleges awarded grant funds are: Central Carolina Technical College, Northeastern Technical College, Piedmont Technical College and Technical College of the Lowcountry.

"We're going to have some greater support and oversight of our Early College programs. We'll hire a dean of the Early College. There will be two additional support persons, an interventionist and a counselor, along with (Early College Director) Deborah Davis, who is doing a lot of that work now," Tobin said.

"It is our intention to be able to provide a better level of wrap-around services for those Early College students that are coming in here and hopefully transition to the college after graduation," he said.

The addition of career academies is also on the horizon.

"What we're planning to do is offer five different pathways, two in the health sciences. One would provide our students the opportunity to enroll directly into a health studies degree program at MUSC, which would put them on a path to be able to enter professional school. MUSC is partnering with the technical colleges to offer that degree for $20,000,” Tobin said.

The president continued, “They’ll start with us. If they take those 60 hours, they add a clinical component. So they do CNA or EMT or phlebotomy or ECG. They earn 72 hours, then there’s a pathway for them to get that baccalaureate degree and then transition into a professional school.”

The second health care pathway is designed for high school students to enter into those competitive programs directly out of high school, the president said.

“Right now, it takes essentially a year. You’ve got to take anatomy and physiology, they’ve got to take college algebra. We integrate those courses into the high school experience. They can graduate high school.

"(If) they’ve got a good GPA, taking the right courses, good test scores, they’ll be able to compete for those slots when otherwise they’re having to wait a year while they take those courses,” Tobin said.

Three career pathways would be created within Advanced Manufacturing in instrumentation, mechatronics and engineering graphics.

“Those students would earn the equivalent of an associate’s degree, 60 credit hours. They would earn those degrees because I think some of those are 70, almost 80 hours, but they would be just about a year short of earning an associate’s degree right out of high school,” Tobin said.

“So the primary use of those funds would cover the salaries of those folks for three years, tuition and books for those students, and some additional support services,” he said.

Tobin also gave a legislative update, stating the college’s plans to offer a bachelor of science in nursing.

“This would be a 2+2 (degree program). So the only students that would be able to obtain the BSN degree would first have to have their ADN (Associate Degree in Nursing) degree. We can't accept true freshmen and then carry them through a four-year degree, but it would be a 2+2. We would be able to do both of the 2s for students to earn their baccalaureate degree," he said.

"I've spoken to the CEO of the hospital, David Southerland. He seems to be in support of it. It really is an option, I think, for BSN nurses to be grown here and for them to stay and continue work in Orangeburg County," Tobin said. “Based on the conversations we've had, we think that it's got some legs. I think we have a pretty good shot at getting that approved."

Twenty-five percent of the college’s faculty have to have a Ph.D. in order to be accredited to offer the degree.

“So there's some additional expense I think with being able to make that transition and some time I think for us to get there. The first step is us being able to be approved. It would also require us to submit some information to SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) because now we're not granting just the associate's degree. ... So there's some work to be done. It's way in its infancy, but we think it's a real opportunity for us,” Tobin said.

Tobin also stated a proviso is being crafted in the state House of Representatives that would guarantee the transfer of students who've completed their associate degree to a four-year college or university.

“It did not make it out of the House Ways and Means Higher Ed Subcommittee, but I've spoken with (Rep.) Gilda (Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg), and she is intending to put that back as a proviso going into next year that would essentially standardize guaranteed transfer in South Carolina from two-year to four-year institutions,” the president said.

He recognized the following educators of the year: Connie Gleaton, physical plant staff person; Tamara Miles, English instructor and Phi Beta Kappa adviser; and Kathy Hightower, an administrator who will soon be retiring after more than 40 years of service.

“We’re proud of those folks and thankful for Kathy’s service,” said Tobin, who also announced the OCTech Foundation’s new officers.

Bob Sabalis, a retired MUSC professor, is the chairman, with Dr. John Ansley of the Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Orangeburg serving as vice chairman. Other members are Marcus Johnson of Orangeburg Nissan, Todd McElhone of Pioneer Farm and Pam Hughes, a former instructor in the Octech nursing department and OCtech grad.

Tobin also reported commissioners Jackie Shaw, Landy Weathers and David Rickenbaker were honored for their decade of service on the commission at the South Carolina Technical College Commissioners Association’s annual meeting.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.